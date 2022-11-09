MSP trooper charged in deadly crash

GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Michigan State Police trooper has been charged for his alleged role in a deadly crash.

Trooper Michael Fox, from the MSP Lakeview Post, was engaged in emergency response driving with his emergency lights and siren activated when he proceeded through a red light at the intersection of Alger Road and M-46 in Gratiot County on June 24, MSP said.

During that time, Fox struck another vehicle, which resulted in the death of the passenger in that vehicle, MSP said.

Following the investigation of the crash, Fox was charged with involuntary manslaughter, which is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and/or a $7,500 fine.

“MSP policy requires department members to operate their patrol vehicles with due care and caution when engaging in emergency driving. Regardless of whether the criminal charge results in a conviction, department members can be subject to administrative penalties resulting from violations of department policy,” MSP said.

Fox was placed on suspension the day of the crash. He remains suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

