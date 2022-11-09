No shortage of reaction after voters approve Proposal 3

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -“Michigan has paved the way for future efforts to restore the rights and protections of Roe versus Wade nationwide.” Those were the words of Loren Khogali, executive director of the ACLU of Michigan.

She was part of the leadership of the Reproductive Freedom for All campaign that gathered to celebrate the victory.

“Michigan is now the first state in the nation to pass an affirmative, citizen-led, constitutional amendment to guarantee the right to an abortion,” Sommer Foster, executive director of Michigan Voices, said to a cheering crowd.

But cheers were the last thing on anyone’s mind at the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw.

“I’m very disappointed – heartbroken,” said Lori Becker, coordinator of outreach for the diocese. “We worked so hard, all together, the whole state of Michigan came together to work on this. And then to have it pass, that it was approved, it’s hard for us to take that.”

Becker says the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw will continue its commitment to women and children. Along with raising awareness and education.

“We have hope that by continuing this work, that one day abortion will become unthinkable,” she said. “It won’t matter whether it’s legal at that point, people will not even think about having an abortion.”

Darci McConnell, spokesperson for the Reproductive Freedom for All campaign, thanked the voters who pushed the ballot initiative over the finish line.

“They spoke with a loud voice and said we know what this is. It’s restoring Roe. It’s keeping the reproductive rights that we had under Roe v. Wade, protecting abortion access that we’ve enjoyed for the last fifty years. And that’s why we were able to prevail, because they did understand what was at stake here,” McConnell said.

Right to Life of Michigan President Barbara Listing released a statement on the passage of Proposal 3.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic passage of one of the most dangerous ballot proposals to face voters in Michigan history, Proposal 3.

Right to Life of Michigan staff, our statewide affiliates, thousands of volunteers and donors, and our many state and local partners selflessly sacrificed their time, talent, and treasure to educate voters on this extreme proposal, standing courageously for the dignity of human life and parental rights.

Our efforts to educate voters on the true threats of Proposal 3 faced incredible odds that were ultimately insurmountable. The larger coalition to defeat Proposal 3 was outspent by a margin of more than 2 to 1. Out of state billionaires from New York and California funded a disinformation campaign to lure voters. The large majority of free press mounted an unprecedented deluge of one-sided advocacy designed to pass Proposal 3. This was a shameful disservice to our democratic process and Michigan voters seeking the truth.

Michigan voters accepted assurances Proposal 3 did nothing more than repeal the 1931 law. RLM will hold proponents of this amendment to that commitment.

While our hearts are saddened, our resolve to courageously, peacefully advocate for the dignity of human life is not weakened. History is on the side of those who stand to defend the vulnerable, even when it is not easy. May we never accept the lie that standing up for the dignity of human life is somehow extreme, a political liability, or not worth the cost.

In the days ahead, RLM will redouble our efforts to work across Michigan communities to protect the dignity of all human life.”

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.