Poll worker arrested in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint police officers arrested a poll worker in the city of Flint Tuesday evening.

Officers from the Flint Police Department were called to the Haskell Community Center polling location about 7:30 p.m. for reports of a poll worker who appeared to be intoxicated while working the poll site.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers were informed the poll worker left the polling place on foot, Flint Police Chief Terence Green said.

Police left the scene and the poll worker returned, Green said, adding the worker made threats to do violence at the polling site.

Police responded again and arrested the poll worker for public intoxication and for making threats.

“Misinformation circulating on the internet that Mayor Neeley was somehow involved in this incident is false,” Green said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.