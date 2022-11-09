Saginaw car crash results in one arrest, leaves two injured

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – A two-car injury crash at the intersection of E. Genesee and N. Washington in Saginaw sent two people to the hospital.

A male driver missed a traffic signal causing the crash right next to the Bancroft apartments, Saginaw Police said.

Alcohol factored into the crash and the driver of that vehicle was arrested, police said.

The two people in the victim’s vehicle were sent to area hospitals in unknown conditions.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.