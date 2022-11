FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Voters in Flint reelected incumbent Sheldon Neeley as the city’s mayor in Tuesday’s election.

Neeley received 53 percent of the vote against his challenger and former Flint Mayor Karen Weaver.

Neeley is expected to address his mayoral win at a press conference this afternoon.

He will serve for four more years.

