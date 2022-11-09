Sterling Heights resident missing, may be in Virginia

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post is requesting help from the public to locate Alexandria (Lexi) Gorman, 27, of Gaylord.

Gorman is originally from Gaylord but has been living in Sterling Heights, officials said. She has not been heard from since Oct. 16 when she left her job, boyfriend, and residence suddenly and without notice, officials said.

Officials told us her mother spoke with her in Oct. and Gorman said she was in Virginia Beach, VA.

Her social media accounts are inactive and phone calls go straight to voicemail.

According to officials, authorities in Virginia have been notified.

Anyone who knows where she might be are asked to call the Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at 989-732-5141 or call 911.

