The Temple Theatre is accepting school field trips again

By Emily Brown
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Temple Theatre in downtown Saginaw is finally allowing school field trips after a long pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are currently four opportunities for classes to attend performances.

On January 13, 2023 there is a 10 a.m. and a 1 p.m. performance of TheaterWorks USA Presents: Pete the Cat’s Big Hollywood Adventure.

On February 15, 2023 there is a 10 a.m. and a 1 p.m. performance of TheatreWorks, USA: The Magic School Bus, Lost in the Solar System.

“Our hope is that the experience that youngsters have at the Temple Theatre will be a source of inspiration that translates into a lifelong love of the performing arts.” Thor Rasmussen, Marketing & Creativity Manager said. “We recognize engaging students with art early can have life-changing impacts.”

The Temple Theatre has hosted more than 1,200 kids at any given field trip show in previous years.

“It can get a little interesting to say the least, but it is magical to see the way that the kids’ faces light up as they step off the bus, through our beautiful theatre, and watch the performers,” says Rasmussen.

Educators who are interested in taking their classes to the Temple Theatre can learn more at www.templetheatre.com/fieldtrips or by calling the box office at 989-754-7469.

