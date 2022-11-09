Turning milder today & Thursday before the weekend cooldown

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The midweek warmth that has been advertised begins today! If you like warm weather, we have 60s on the way today with 70s still in the cards for Thursday. There have been some small tweaks to the forecast for Friday, mostly just regarding rain chances for Friday, but the general theme in the forecast of a big cooldown for the weekend is still on track.

Today

As you’re heading out the door, grab the same jacket you had yesterday as temperatures are nearly identical. There isn’t much of a breeze, but wind chills are dropping to the upper 20s and lower 30s. They’ll hold in the 30s through 7 to 8 AM today, but by late-morning and the afternoon wind chills will become negligible as temperatures rise into the 50s and lower 60s. Highs today should make it up to around 62 degrees, we’ll see upper 50s in our northern counties. The wind will be from the southwest with a speed of 5 to 10 mph. Dry weather with partly to mostly sunny skies are also expected all day today.

Wednesday will be a milder day with highs near 62 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

Mostly clear conditions will hold for tonight. Thanks to the southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph and the warmer day, lows will not be as cold. We’re expecting them to check in closer to 48 to 50 degrees by Thursday morning. Still have a light jacket at the least for the bus stop and morning drive, but know it won’t be as cold as the last few!

Tonight sees milder lows between 48 and 50 degrees. (WNEM)

End of Week Rain Chances & Cooldown

Thursday will easily be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures likely at least being able to hit 70 degrees. The day stays dry though increasing cloud coverage will be observed. If you’ve been holding off on any outdoor activities or a good round of yard clean up, Thursday will be the day to do it!

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week near 70 degrees. (WNEM)

With the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole moving north by Friday, that will pull most of the moisture and the rain with it. At this point, rain chances Friday stand at 20% or less. We’re expecting just a few isolated showers along the cold front moving in, but this will be a mostly dry passage. The timing of the arrival of the front is also speeding up slightly, where it looks like it could enter our western counties around the noon hour, rather than the evening like originally projected earlier this week.

Friday's rain chances are now looking minimal. (WNEM)

This cold front will be strong bringing a much colder airmass that will be here to stay. Highs over the weekend will mostly land in the 30s, but there is the small potential for a few locations to reach 40 degrees on Saturday. Overall, the northwesterly wind will allow for lake-effect to set up. This will be a mix of rain and snow on Saturday, then mostly all-snow on Sunday. These will be hit-or-miss, but the chance is there for many (especially north and west) heading into the weekend.

The weekend ahead is still projected to be cold! (WNEM)

The cold weather holds into next week too, see where temperatures land to start off the week in your full First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

