Warmth peaks Thursday, cooling down this weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a cooler start to the week, we warmed up nicely today!

Temperatures have surged back into the 60s in many spots this afternoon and we’re still in for an even bigger warm up as we go into tomorrow. But unlike last week to this week, this time around we’ll have to be prepared for this cool down to be a bit more permanent, with a very chilly weekend ahead of us. Safe to say, this may have been our last shot above warmth like this for quite some time.

This Evening & Overnight

As for tonight, despite clear to partly cloudy skies taking over once these initial clouds pass through, we won’t be falling much further tonight in the temperature department. Many will stay in the 50s through the early parts of the night, with middle 40s at worst.

Low temperatures tonight are expected to remain more mild. (WNEM)

Winds will run between 5 to 15 miles per hour (most 5-10 mph), and we’ll remain dry. No issues are expected during the morning commutes and bus stops tomorrow.

Thursday

Clouds will periodically pass through on Thursday, but we should still see a nice mix of sun and clouds tomorrow. That sun, in addition to a breezy south southwesterly wind, should warm us up nicely as we go into the afternoon hours.

High temperatures for Thursday, November 10th. (WNEM)

Highs will top out in the lower to middle 70s in our warmest locations, with upper 60s elsewhere. Those winds will be sustained at their peak between 10 to 20 miles per hour, occasionally gusting to 25 miles per hour.

We don’t expect to break records in Saginaw (75, 2020) or Flint (78, 2020) tomorrow, but Houghton Lake (69, 2020) may have a chance.

Dry weather should keep going on Thursday night, despite a cold front getting closer to the area. Skies will be increasing with cloudiness. Temperatures will remain steady on Thursday night in the 50s and 60s, before falling through the day on Friday.

Weekend Cool Down

Temperatures are cooling down significantly this weekend, with highs on Saturday and Sunday expected to fall into the 30s and 40s on Saturday, with only 30s expected on Sunday.

With a northwesterly wind flow coming along with the cold temperatures, lake-effect precipitation should begin on the west side of the state and will be periodically passing through Mid-Michigan through the weekend. We don’t expect showers the entire weekend, with a scattered coverage expected.

These showers will be primarily snow by the end of the weekend on Sunday.

