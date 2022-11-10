Analyst explains why ‘red wave’ didn’t materialize in Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -For the first time in nearly 40 years, Democrats will control all levers of state government.

Against a projected “red wave” Tuesday, Democrats won the offices of governor, attorney general, secretary of state and both chambers of the Legislature.

Political analyst Andrea LaFontaine, who teaches government at Central Michigan University, said even when a political party expects a wave, it’s typical for races to tighten in the final weeks.

“Michigan is a swing state so that was to be expected,” LaFontaine said. “But inflation was also really starting to resonate, but was it a little too late? Possibly.”

Inflation was a driver for many voters, but LaFontaine said so were ballot issues. She said Proposal 3, for instance, became very personal to many after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade.

“Proposal 3 ... I think that was a major motivator for people,” LaFontaine said. “We’ve seen in a couple counties throughout Michigan where Tudor Dixon did perform well and beat Gretchen Whitmer, but then also Proposal 3 passed. So, I think the undertone there, Proposal 3 was a big driver.”

Another big factor was redistricting. The lines for this election were drawn by an independent commission, taking away a built-in advantage for any party in favor of a more level playing field statewide.

“It gave the candidates an opportunity to kind of reintroduce themselves to their districts and really get out there,” LaFontaine said. “And it was exciting to see how it all played out.”

With a record 4 million people turning out to vote this election, citizen input is expected to continue to increase.

“Absentee voting, I think is going to continue to be incredibly relevant and a convenience that people will be taking advantage of,” LaFontaine said.

