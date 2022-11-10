Arrest made in bomb threats at Flint Township school district

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Township Police Department said they made an arrest for a series of bomb threats at the Carman-Ainsworth School District.

According to police, on Sept. 7 at 8:40 a.m., buildings within the school district received separate phone calls claiming a bomb threat. Operations were halted at those locations as police and bomb-sniffing dogs searched and cleared the buildings. Operations resumed after the buildings were cleared.

After an investigation, a 31-year-old Flint Township woman was arrested, police said.

The woman was charged on Nov. 9 with two counts of false report or threat of a bomb/harmful device and one count of tampering with evidence. They are all four year felonies.

She has not been arraigned.

