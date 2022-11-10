Car-deer crashes on the rise during mating season

Grand Blanc Township, Mich. (WNEM) -A social media post by Grand Blanc Township police about car-deer crashes in the area turned out to prophetic.

“Yesterday morning, I happened to do a post on our social media platforms that the rut is in season now,” said Sgt. Scott Theede. “And we’ve seen an increase in car deer crashes.”

A few hours later, one of his officers was involved in a car-deer crash while heading to a non-emergency call.

“He is an avid hunter himself, but he prefers using other means to take the deer for sure,” Theede said.

Theede tells us car-deer crashes are up 30 percent over the past six weeks.

According to Chad Stewart, a deer, elk, and moose management specialist for the state Dept. of Natural Resources, the odds of being involved in a car-deer crash are at their highest right now.

“About a third of all deer vehicle collisions that occur throughout the year, occur between October and November,” Stewart said.

Stewart tells us the rut is the annual breeding time for deer.

“They have sort of a one-track mind at this time of year,” he said. “Because this is really a two, two and a half, maybe even three-week period where that’s the only time that they really get a chance to that throughout the year. So, they put a lot of their energy, a lot of their focus into that. And because of that, they can get a little bit more careless.”

Theede says when a deer comes into the path of a vehicle, it’s safest to brake. But if there’s not enough time, he says it’s best hit the animal straight on, then find a safe place to pull over and call 911.

“As long as drivers pay extra close attention, and most importantly watch your speeds, hopefully we can make it all through,” Theede said.

