Changes arrive Friday, cold weekend ahead

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a fantastic Thursday around Mid-Michigan, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures returning to the 70s in many areas this afternoon.

We actually broke records in Saginaw and Houghton Lake today, breaking the old records set just two years ago in 2020. Flint was well into the 70s, but wasn’t quite able to reach 78°, also set in 2020.

While Friday won’t be extremely warm, it will provide at least a bit of a transition before the bottom really falls out as we head into the weekend. And if you’re thinking this will be a quick pattern change and warm temperatures will return soon, you may need to check your TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast.

This Evening & Overnight

As for tonight, similar to last night, we shouldn’t see temperatures fall too far. Even though the sun has already set, we’re likely going to stay in the 50s and 60s most of the night thanks to an enthusiastic southerly to southwesterly wind flow. It won’t be terribly strong, but should remain about 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Temperatures will be close to 50 on Friday morning for the commutes and bus stops. (WNEM)

By the absolute bottom of our temperatures early Friday morning, a few spots may have reached the upper 40s, but not many. Clouds will gradually increase through the night, trending mostly cloudy by tomorrow morning.

Friday

A cold front working in from the west should pass through dry in most areas on Friday. Moisture that would normally be available for this front, should largely be tied up in what’s left of Hurricane Nicole, which is now Tropical Storm Nicole. Expect to stay dry tomorrow, with only a very slight chance for rain. Even if it does rain, it shouldn’t amount to anything of consequence.

We will keep a close eye on some of our southeasterly zones (Lapeer, Sanilac, etc.) as there may be a few showers on the northwest side of Nicole that try to clip our area, but that’s a low chance too.

Areas farther to the east will warm up more on Friday, while areas west fall through the day. (WNEM)

Temperatures on Friday will be tricky, with areas around the Tri-Cities and eastward having a chance to rebound a bit after bottoming out in the morning, while those further west toward US-127 will fall through the day. The areas that warm up the most, should reach the low 60s around lunchtime or shortly after, with a mix of 40s and 50s by the evening drive.

Temperatures will be much cooler on Friday evening. (WNEM)

Winds will be from the southwest early, turning northwesterly through the day around 5 to 15 miles per hour with gusts near 20 to 25 miles per hour.

Everyone falls into the 30s for lows on Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Saturday & Sunday

Lake-effect rain and snow showers will be around this weekend, but don’t appear to be a constant thing in most areas. Traditional lake-effect areas like Houghton Lake, sections of the Thumb, etc. will be a bit more prone to passing showers, but many areas will be dry a good chunk of the weekend.

Rain and snow showers are possible on Saturday afternoon. (WNEM)

The big story will be the big drop in temperatures with a mix of 30s and 40s on Saturday, and just 30s expected on Sunday. Winds won’t be overwhelming this weekend, but occasional gusts near 20 to 25 miles per hour will bring a wind chill at times into the 20s.

Scattered snow showers are expected on Saturday night, with cold temperatures taking over. (WNEM)

Saturday night and Sunday should feature primarily snow showers, and while it will be minimal, if some showers can really get going during this time, we may see some minor accumulation, primarily on grassy surfaces.

The exception could be in Roscommon County where totals may be higher, depending on our wind direction.

Lows on Sunday morning will be in the 20s.

