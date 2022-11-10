Defendants found guilty in Flint Family Dollar homicide case

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Three defendants have been found guilty for their roles in the murder of a security guard at a Family Dollar in Flint in 2020.

Calvin Munerlyn was shot following a fight he got into with Sharmel Teague, one of the defendants, because he asked her daughter to leave the store for not wearing a mask which was required by a state mandate, police said.

A jury convicted Ramonyea Bishop of first-degree murder on Thursday, Nov. 10. The jury also convicted Larry Teague and Sharmel Teague of aiding and abetting.

The three will be sentenced Jan. 3.

