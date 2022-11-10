Hurley’s pediatric unit at full capacity due to RSV

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Due to the RSV surge and other illnesses, Hurley Medical Center is at capacity for pediatric beds, according to Peggy Agar, spokesperson for the hospital.

In addition, many hospitals are transferring pediatric patients to Hurley since they are the only children’s hospital in the region with highly trained teams of caregivers, Agar said.

“Please know, we are not turning patients away,” she said. “Some pediatric patients remain in our children’s emergency until a pediatric inpatient bed is available.”

Agar urges parents to practice hand-washing routines.

“RSV can stay on surfaces for hours, and it’s a good practice for children to wash their hands often, especially before eating,” she said.

If your child is experiencing concerning symptoms, consider contacting their pediatrician for care directions prior to coming to the emergency department, Agar said.

“However, if the symptoms are life threatening or outside of the pediatrician’s office hours, be assured Hurley is here for you,” she said.

Covenant HealthCare also said they are seeing an influx of pediatric patients with RSV.

