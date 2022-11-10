Man sentenced for leaving pipe bombs at northern Michigan cell phone stores

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A man who said he placed pipe bombs outside cellphone stores has been sentenced to more than six years in prison.

76-year-old John Allen admitted to placing explosives and threatening notes demanding $5 million outside phone stores in Sault Ste. Marie and Cheboygan last year. No one was hurt in the incident.

Allen claimed he was motivated by what he called “immoral content” being spread on the internet and cellphones.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington in Bay City sentenced Allen to over six years (75 months) in prison.

