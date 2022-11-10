Nearly 300 news jobs coming to Grand Blanc Twp.

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Nearly 300 new jobs are coming to Grand Blanc Township.

Mara Technology USA Inc. is launching manufacturing in Michigan. This project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $28 million and create 298 jobs for the Flint region.

It was announced the state has approved support through the Michigan Strategic Fund for business expansion projects projected to create 473 jobs and generate a total private investment of more than $26 million. The projects are in Ypsilanti Township, the city of Monroe, and Grand Blanc Township.

Mara Technologies USA Inc. is a subsidiary of Invotek Group Inc., an Ontario-headquartered provider of high-reliability electronics supporting global broadband telecommunication, IOT devices and infrastructure, and EV and other power management systems.

This operation will be the first of its kind in the United States, as they’re currently only operating in Asia, Europe, and North America.

The Michigan project will support its customers’ localization and onshoring strategies. The Invotek group will obtain a facility in Grand Blanc Township, where it will run production and operate its U.S. headquarters.

The project is supported by a $1 million Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. The Invotek group chose the facility in Grand Blanc Township over a proposal from Mexico because Michigan provides better proximity to a talented workforce, supply chain infrastructure, and customer objectives, the state said.

“The products we will be making will upgrade communications infrastructure and extend broadband communications to areas where it was previously unavailable. We are proud of the improvements we are making to the country and to our Michigan employees,” Invotek Group/Mara Technologies USA Vice President of Operations Jeffrey S. Gary said.

Mara Technologies plans to partner with Michigan Works! to reach local talent in disadvantaged areas and underrepresented employees.

The Flint & Genesee Economic Alliance plans to assist the company in finding candidates for the new positions.

