One person killed, another injured in Isabella Co. crash

By Emily Brown
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHERMAN TWP., (WNEM) – One person was killed and another was injured in a crash involving a semi-truck in Isabella County on Wednesday.

It happened at 5:35 p.m. at the intersection of Coldwater and Drew Road in Sherman Township.

A semi-truck was traveling eastbound on Drew Road when it failed to stop at a signed intersection and collided with a southbound car on Coldwater Road, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver of the car, a 31-year-old Weidman man, was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no one else in the car.

The driver of the semi, a 49-year-old Freeland man, was transported to a local emergency department for medical evaluation.

The crash remains under investigation.

