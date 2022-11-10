Police: Threat at Midland middle school not credible

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – The Midland Police Department was dispatched to Jefferson Middle School for a report of a possible threat of violence as students were being dismissed.

On Thursday, Nov. 10, officers quickly responded to the middle school during dismissal, police said.

According to police, the threat appears to be unsubstantiated and non-credible at this time.

Police are still investigating this matter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Midland Police Department at 989-839-4713.

