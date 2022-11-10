Warmest day of the week today before a return to November weather

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Today will be the warmest day of the week with a return to not only the 60s, but the 70s! If you like warm weather, be sure to take it all in as there is a very realistic possibility this may be the last 70 degree day of 2022. Behind today’s warmth, we return to the 30s and 40s for the foreseeable future.

Conditions still stay dry today if you’re trying to take advantage of the warm weather for any outdoor activities like a car wash, yard clean up, or even just cleaning out the garage before winter. Once we return to cold weather this weekend, lake-effect will start to kick in.

Today

Your morning drive and bus stops are in great shape this morning, you’ll really notice the warmer start to the day! We already have a lot of temperatures starting off right around the 50 degree mark. You might need just a sweater at the most, otherwise it feels great! For today, highs will reach to around 72 degrees in many locations. Flint will be closer to 73 degrees. The southwest wind helps with the warm up, that will be at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph today. We’re also expecting a dry day with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low 70s. (WNEM)

To put the warmth into perspective today, it will come very close to records for the day of November 10th. In Flint, the record is 78 degrees from 2020 (with a forecast of 73 today). Saginaw’s record is 75 degrees from 2020 (with a forecast of 72 today). In Houghton Lake, the record is 69 degrees set in 2020 (today’s forecast is 71 degrees). Houghton Lake has the greatest chance of meeting, or even setting, a record today.

Tonight

Cloud coverage increases overnight but no rain is expected. More clouds and the warm day will keep us warm tonight, lows will fall to around 51 degrees. The wind will sustain from the south southwest at 10 to 20 mph. Your Friday morning drive and bus stops will be cloudier, but dry, and warm again!

Thursday night will see lows falling to around the 50 degree mark. (WNEM)

Friday & Weekend Outlook

Although temperatures may increase slightly Friday morning, high temperatures are still largely expected during the morning with temperatures falling through the afternoon. This is as the cold front makes an arrival in our western counties near noon, then continues it’s eastward trek. It will take around 3 to 4 hours for the front to clear the entire are from west to east. With the remnants of Nicole taking the moisture east, we’re expecting nearly no rain with this cold front as it moves through, just a wind shift to the northwest (speeds only will be around 5 to 15 mph).

Temperatures Friday will peak during the morning, with temperatures then falling through the afternoon. (WNEM)

The lake-effect then kicks in over the weekend with a brisk northwest wind and the cold temperatures. Highs will only be around 41 on Saturday, then 37 on Sunday. Saturday has the better chance of seeing rain and snow mixing, while Sunday could be all-snow showers. Clouds are also expected to be more stubborn over the weekend.

The lake-effect pattern sets up for the weekend with a northwest wind. (WNEM)

We stay cold into next week too, take a look at those temperatures in your full First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

