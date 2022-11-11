33rd Annual Festival of Trees raises money for community

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Festival of Trees is put on by the Junior League of the Great Lakes Bay Region to raise money for special projects and nonprofits.

The festival starts on Friday, Nov. 11 and goes through Sunday, Nov. 13. It is hosted at the Great Hall Convention Center in Midland.

There are 150 decorated items, Christmas trees, wreaths, and garlands, and 15 gift vendors. Santa will also be attending.

There are raffle tickets for you to buy for the chance to win a tree or gift. The money raised will go back into the community. Last year, the Junior League donated $40,000 to different organizations in the community.

Tickets are $5 at the door and veterans get in free all weekend.

