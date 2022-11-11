Cooldown begins today with cold weather here to stay for the weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The mild weather Thursday was warm enough to set a new record in Houghton Lake (71 degrees) and at MBS in Saginaw (76 degrees). Today is the day where changes set in for the forecast as a cold front moves through. This will kick off a complete pattern change for Mid-Michigan that brings cold weather to the area. That cold weather will be here to stay into next week too.

Today

The bus stops and morning drive are still in great shape this morning as conditions are dry and mild. The cold front is still to the west and the only clouds moving in are from the remnants of Nicole. High temperatures today will be reached near noon, they should be in the upper 50s. A few locations may be able to touch 60 degrees. As the cold front passes over Mid-Michigan, temperatures will drop sharply into the 40s for the evening. The wind will take a noticeable shift from the southwest to the northwest from the front, wind speeds will reach between 5 and 15 mph.

High temperatures Friday around noon before the cold front moves through. (WNEM)

Dry conditions are expected for nearly everyone today. The atmosphere is still just too dry, so if any rain is able to form, it will be isolated and short-lived. Locations north of the Saginaw Bay stand the best chance to see any rain today. Otherwise, we’re expecting mostly cloudy skies across the region.

Tonight

Conditions will drop to freezing tonight with the colder airmass starting to settle in, which will also allow the lake-effect to start. This is as the northwest wind continues, those speeds should be between 10 and 20 mph. Our typical lake-effect areas northwest stand the best chance to see any activity during the overnight hours.

Friday night will see lows back to around freezing. (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook

Saturday will be the milder day of the weekend with highs close to 42 degrees, then Sunday sees highs only around 37 degrees. The wind is expected to persist from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph both days. Wind chills will be kept in the 30s during the afternoon, even into the 20s during the morning and evening hours. Saturday night should see a low of 27 degrees with Sunday night even colder at 22 degrees.

The weekend will see colder weather with lake-effect rain and snow. (WNEM)

The lake-effect mentioned above continues both days this weekend. Sunday might be just warm enough to see plain rain mix in with the snow showers, but Sunday should be all-snow with temperatures as cold as they’re expected to be. Our lake-effect bands up north and in the northern Thumb stand the best chance to see any snow showers over the weekend, but the wind speed may able to bring some of the stronger showers far enough inland to reach the Tri-Cities.

We stay cold into next week too and are watching for more snow shower chances midweek, take a look in your full First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

