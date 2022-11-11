Deadly house fire in Genesee Twp. under investigation

GENESEE TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - A house fire that killed one person in Genesee Township Friday morning is under investigation.

The fire broke out at a home in the 3200 block of Drexel Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. on Nov. 11.

One person died in the fire, according to the Genesee Township Fire Department.

The fire caused the roof of the structure to cave in resulting in major damage, the fire department said.

The fire remains under investigation.

