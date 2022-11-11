Deadly house fire in Genesee Twp. under investigation

A house fire that killed one person in Genesee Township Friday morning is under investigation.
A house fire that killed one person in Genesee Township Friday morning is under investigation.(WNEM)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - A house fire that killed one person in Genesee Township Friday morning is under investigation.

The fire broke out at a home in the 3200 block of Drexel Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. on Nov. 11.

One person died in the fire, according to the Genesee Township Fire Department.

The fire caused the roof of the structure to cave in resulting in major damage, the fire department said.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic image for coverage on the housing market.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Michigan
Each year, thousands of families across the country are left shattered and searching for...
Battle on the home front: the war against veteran suicide
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Friday Morning, Nov. 11
RSV patients have hospitals across the state overwhelmed, as they are struggling to keep up...
Hospitals at capacity due to surge in RSV cases