Federal judge declares president’s student loan forgiveness plan unlawful

(WNEM) - Conservative opponents to President Joe Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness plan scored a win in Texas federal court Thursday.

According to Reuters, the ruling was made by U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman in a lawsuit backed by the Job Creators Network Foundation on behalf of two borrowers.

Pittman, an appointee of former Republican President Donald Trump, said in a 26-page ruling that the Heroes Act did not authorize the $400 billion program. The Biden administration was relying on the Heroes Act to implement the relief. Heroes provides loan assistance to military personnel.

Biden’s proposal would have forgiven $10,000 in debt for qualified borrowers, and $20,000 in relief to Pell Grant recipients

Biden’s plan was already put on pause after attorneys general from six Republican-led states issued a court challenge to stop the program.

The White House or president did not comment on the ruling as of Thursday night.

