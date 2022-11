SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s regional finals week for Friday Night Lights, some games will occur on Saturday as a result. It will be cold and blustery tonight and Saturday. Some games Saturday may even see a few passing snow showers. Be sure to bundle up if you’ll be in attendance!

Regional Finals: Hamady @ Frankenmuth (WNEM)

Regional Finals: Midland @ Dexter (WNEM)

Regional Finals: Merrill @ Munising (WNEM)

Regional Finals: Fowler @ Ubly (WNEM)

Regional Finals: Ithaca @ Traverse City St. Charles (WNEM)

Regional Finals: Gladwin @ Muskegon Oakridge (WNEM)

Regional Finals: Orchard Lake @ Goodrich (WNEM)

Regional Finals: Laker @ New Lothrop (WNEM)

Regional Finals: Morrice @ Mendon (WNEM)

Regional Finals: Millington @ Reed City (WNEM)

Regional Finals: Dewitt @ Linden (WNEM)

