GOP leaders blame Dixon for Tuesday losses; she blames GOP leaders

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Republicans are pointing fingers at each other over Tuesday’s losses to Democrats in statewide elections.

Party leaders blame Tudor Dixon’s 10-point loss to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer; and Dixon blames party leaders, posting their assessment of the election on her Twitter page and calling for new leadership.

Dixon led the Republican ticket that included Matthew DePerno for attorney general and Kristina Karamo for secretary of state. They all lost.

But Republicans also will be in the minority in the Legislature for the first time in decades.

In a letter Thursday, Paul Cordes, the Michigan Republican Party’s chief of staff, noted Dixon had neither the name recognition nor the money the Whitmer campaign had.

“With almost no cash on hand and work to be done to gain the trust of the party’s grassroots,” he said, “Dixon had to start from scratch, while Gretchen Whitmer and allies were sitting on tens of millions of dollars, of which they immediately deployed, blasting Dixon on statewide TV, digital and throughout, early and often.”

Cordes also criticized Dixon for her missing the mark during the campaign.

“There were more ads on transgender sports than inflation, gas prices and bread-and-butter issues that could have swayed independent voters,” Cordes said. “We did not have a turnout problem. Middle-of-the-road voters simply didn’t like what Tudor was selling.”

On Twitter, Dixon said party leaders failed by not getting two Republican-supported proposals on the ballot, Let MI Kids Learn and Secure MI Vote.

“Because of their failure, we now have Prop 2,” Dixon tweeted. “We have to do better than this current incompetent leadership.”

She accused leadership of fighting her “every step of the way,” adding, “We need fresh leadership at the @MIGOP or Republicans will never have a voice in Michigan again.”

Cordes’ letter also acknowledged Proposal 3, which makes abortion a right in Michigan, was a driver for Democrats.

It also noted former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of her and the others on the ticket prompted longtime Republican donors to remain on the sidelines.

