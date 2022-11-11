GOP leaders blame Dixon for Tuesday losses; she blames GOP leaders

From left, Republican Tudor Dixon on the campaign trail against Michigan Democratic Gov....
From left, Republican Tudor Dixon on the campaign trail against Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dixon lost to Whitmer on Tuesday.
By Mike Herek
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Republicans are pointing fingers at each other over Tuesday’s losses to Democrats in statewide elections.

Party leaders blame Tudor Dixon’s 10-point loss to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer; and Dixon blames party leaders, posting their assessment of the election on her Twitter page and calling for new leadership.

Dixon led the Republican ticket that included Matthew DePerno for attorney general and Kristina Karamo for secretary of state. They all lost.

But Republicans also will be in the minority in the Legislature for the first time in decades.

In a letter Thursday, Paul Cordes, the Michigan Republican Party’s chief of staff, noted Dixon had neither the name recognition nor the money the Whitmer campaign had.

“With almost no cash on hand and work to be done to gain the trust of the party’s grassroots,” he said, “Dixon had to start from scratch, while Gretchen Whitmer and allies were sitting on tens of millions of dollars, of which they immediately deployed, blasting Dixon on statewide TV, digital and throughout, early and often.”

Cordes also criticized Dixon for her missing the mark during the campaign.

“There were more ads on transgender sports than inflation, gas prices and bread-and-butter issues that could have swayed independent voters,” Cordes said. “We did not have a turnout problem. Middle-of-the-road voters simply didn’t like what Tudor was selling.”

On Twitter, Dixon said party leaders failed by not getting two Republican-supported proposals on the ballot, Let MI Kids Learn and Secure MI Vote.

“Because of their failure, we now have Prop 2,” Dixon tweeted. “We have to do better than this current incompetent leadership.”

She accused leadership of fighting her “every step of the way,” adding, “We need fresh leadership at the @MIGOP or Republicans will never have a voice in Michigan again.”

Cordes’ letter also acknowledged Proposal 3, which makes abortion a right in Michigan, was a driver for Democrats.

It also noted former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of her and the others on the ticket prompted longtime Republican donors to remain on the sidelines.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Military Appreciation Night
Military Appreciation Night
RSV surge comes early, health system expected to remain strained
Generic police lights
Woman suffering mental health crisis fatally shot by police
TV5 News Update
TV5 News Update: Friday afternoon, Nov. 11