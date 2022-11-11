Multiple fires discovered inside vacant Flint school

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Emily Brown
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Firefighters arrived at the Flint Central High School to find three small fires burning, Chief Raymond Barton said.

According to the chief, there were two fires on the first floor and one on the second and all fires were put out quickly.

Firefighters were walking the building to see if there were more issues anywhere else, the chief said.

Chief Barton said that arson investigators have been called.

