RSV surge comes early, health system expected to remain strained

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - RSV infections continue to impact children across the region.

Healthcare providers say the surge is happening early this year.

Hospitals are filling up with young patients, and pediatricians are seeing more children coming down with symptoms.

“What we’re seeing now is that it’s come with, as I would describe it, with a vengeance, like hit us hard,” said Dr. Leena Jindal, pediatrician at Mott Children’s Health Center in Flint.

Jindal is used to seeing a lot of RSV patients in December and January, not early November.

“They’re coughing. One or two days later, they’re having trouble breathing, high fevers, not drinking, getting dehydrated. We have to send them to the hospital,” Jindal said.

Now, hospitals are filling up, with some already at full capacity.

“I’ve never seen it hit this bad and this quickly where the hospitals are so full that we have no ER beds, no hospital beds, and they’re doing PICU care in the ER because there’s no bed,” Jindal said. “That’s the intensity I feel like, almost like we’re back to COVID days, the initial pandemic, it feels like that.”

Jindal is not expecting the strain on the health system to lighten anytime soon. The flu is coming, COVID is still around, and RSV is just getting started.

“Parents are really stressed, providers are stressed, the health care is stretched thin, so everyone is doing the best they can,” Jindal said.

Jindal believes it might take until March or April before things ease up.

