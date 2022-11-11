School bans cell phones in attempt to end threats

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A local school district has banned cell phones at its high school in an attempt to end threats of school violence.

The Atherton Board of Education approved the policy change on Thursday, Nov. 10. The policy bans the possession and use of cell phones, smartphones, and other web-enabled devices at Atherton Junior Senior High School.

The policy was put in place based on the recommendations made by the chief of the Burton Police Department and the FBI after multiple airdrop messages threatened school violence, the school district said in a letter to parents.

The threats that were made brought fear and terror to both students and parents, Superintendent John Ploof said in the letter.

“This new policy will hopefully bring an end to a student’s ability to use social media to send messages threatening school violence and improve our educational environment,” Ploof said.

The new policy will go into effect on Nov. 14 and is in effect from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Phones will be available after school under the supervision of a coach.

