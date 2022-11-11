Temperatures drop this evening, cold weekend ahead

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Well, we knew it was coming. But after a day like Thursday, that doesn’t make it any easier to take.

Temperatures late this afternoon are already starting to fall into the 40s in our western areas, and those 40s will gradually move eastward through the night, signaling a sign of things to come. Temperatures will fall even further this weekend and once they do, we’ll enter a temperature pattern that shows no signs of slowing down in the near term.

For a complete look at your forecast, be sure to check out your TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

This Evening & Overnight

Temperatures will cool down from west to east over the next few hours, with everyone expected to be in the 30s and 40s by 8 PM. With a northwesterly to west northwesterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour, we will likely see at least a few degrees of difference in the actual temperature and the wind chill tonight.

Low temperatures for Friday night. (WNEM)

Eventually, these temperatures will land in the lower and middle 30s for overnight lows, coming under a variably cloudy sky. Areas to the north will be a bit cloudier thanks to lake-effect clouds, while things will be a bit more clear to the south. A shower isn’t completely impossible in the far northwest closer to Lake Michigan.

Saturday

Scattered rain and snow are possible Saturday afternoon. (WNEM)

Mostly cloudy skies are expected to take over quickly on Saturday and as we work through the day, some occasional lake-effect showers will be possible. We do not expect these showers to be constant in most areas, and there will be spots who don’t see any wet weather at all.

Highs for Saturday, November 12th. (WNEM)

With highs expected to be in the 40s in spots, it’s possible we do see rain mix in from time to time with some of these showers. Winds will remain out of the west northwest around 10 to 20 miles per hour, so wind chills in the 30s will be likely.

Scattered snow is expected to continue Saturday night. (WNEM)

As temperatures fall through the evening hours, we’ll gradually transition to all snow showers in areas that continue to see these snow showers. Lows on Saturday night will settle in the 20s.

Sunday

High temperatures for Sunday, November 13th. (WNEM)

Things get even colder on Sunday, with high temperatures expected to land in the 30s for afternoon highs. Wind chills will run even colder than actual temperatures again on Sunday, with a consistent wind out of the northwest, similar to Saturday around 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Additional snow showers are possible early Sunday. (WNEM)

Occasional lake-effect snow may pass through portions of Mid-Michigan, but like Saturday also, won’t be a consistent factor through the day. The only exception could be our traditional lake-effect areas like Houghton Lake.

Any accumulations this weekend would be minor, if any at all. Houghton Lake and Roscommon County would have the best chance, with perhaps over an inch possible. The totals will be much higher on the west side of the state.

Lows on Sunday night will fall into the 20s once again.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.