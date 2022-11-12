Feeling more like November again this weekend & this week.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After what seemed like forever, the off and on summer like warmth is now long gone as we fall into November like conditions this weekend, and beyond for at least for the next 7-10 days or so (if not longer).

TODAY

Temperatures remain chilly across Mid-Michigan this morning, in the low-mid 30s. As we head into the afternoon I don’t expect our temperatures to warm much beyond the low 40s (40-42 degrees) across the Tri-Cities, our southern counties and the Thumb while the upper 30s hold on up north. Some snow showers will be possible this morning near the interchange of US-127 and I-75 but as we move towards the afternoon those showers should extend further south into Mid-Michigan and possibly also mixing to rain.

Lake effect rain / snow showers will also be possible up in the Thumb (especially Huron County) as well during the late morning and early afternoon.

No accumulations or issues due to these showers are expected.

First Alert Weather | Hour-By-Hour - 11AM Saturday (WNEM)

TONIGHT

Temperatures will take a big fall down into the mid-upper 20s tonight across Mid-Michigan. Additional snow showers may be possible, again, especially for our northern counties and in the Thumb. Winds remain chill out of the northwest and breezy at times, generally 5-15 mph.

First Alert Weather | Hour-By-Hour - 11AM Saturday Night (WNEM)

TOMORROW

Tomorrow will be several degrees cooler than Saturday, after starting in the 20s we will reach the mid 30s by the afternoon. Additional snow shower chances will exist, again, mostly for the Thumb and our northern counties.

First Alert Weather | Hour-By-Hour - 11AM Sunday (WNEM)

