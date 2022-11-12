Natural gas line severed by farmer in Bay County

LINWOOD, Mich. (WNEM) - Consumers Energy crews are making repairs to a severed gas line in Fraser Township in Bay County.

A Consumers Energy spokesperson says it appears a farmer installing drain tiles severed a natural gas line near North 8 Mile Road and Linwood Road in Fraser Township on Friday, November 11.

The spokesperson says the utility received multiple calls from customers reporting the smell of natural gas in the area.

Natural gas has been shut-off to eight properties as crews make repairs to the severed one-and-a-half inch line.

Consumers expects to have the repairs completed and gas restored by 2 A.M. Saturday morning.

