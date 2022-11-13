Chilly Sunday with isolated snow showers, additional snow chances this week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Snow showers have been moving throughout Mid-Michigan this morning, allowing for some brief accumulations (dustings) on grassy surfaces, cars and even a bit on roadways if the snow was heavy enough, but warm ground temperatures are helping melt the snow very quickly.

TODAY

Additional light snow showers will be possible during the later morning and early afternoon hours, but accumulations should still be only a dusting and it will melt quickly. Temperatures will climb only into the mid 30s this afternoon for most. Winds should be northwest at 5-15 mph.

First Alert Weather | Hour-By-Hour: Noon Sunday (WNEM)

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT

A few additional showers will be possible during the evening before we begin to dry out overnight tonight. Expect lows tonight to dip into the low 20s, making way for a very chilly start to your Monday. Winds will remain breezy until tonight when winds calm to light and variable.

First Alert Weather | Hour-By-Hour: 6pm Sunday (WNEM)

