Police: Two dead, two injured following domestic incident

(Pixabay)
By Anna Kathman
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MT PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police are investigating a domestic incident where three people were shot and a suspect took their own life.

Early Sunday morning, officers responded to reports of shots fired within the Isabella Reservation boundaries. At the scene, officers found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators said three victims were also injured, and one lost their life. The other two victims are recovering.

Police said there is no threat to the community and that the incident was isolated.

The investigation remains on-going. Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police said no other information is available at this time.

