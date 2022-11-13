Sheriff searches for missing dementia patient

By Anna Kathman
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROSCOMMON, Mich. (WNEM) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a missing dementia patient who walked away from his home on foot.

The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office said the 86-year-old patient, Hazen Holen, who goes by the name Bill, lives in Houghton Lake. Investigators said that Bill make be asking for a ride from strangers and believes he belongs in Frederic due to his dementia.

Holen was last seen wearing blue jeans, suspenders, a ball cap, and a green “security style” coat.

The Roscommon County Sheriff said a K9 unit is on the way to the scene to help find Bill.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 989-275-0911.

