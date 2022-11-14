Cold night ahead followed by a quiet Monday. Snow shower chances by Tuesday.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A busy wintry weekend will come to a close this evening with a few more flurries for a few of our communities, specifically across our far northwestern areas. Tonight, expect low temperatures to fall into the low 20s for most with upper teens expected across the north woods. Winds will be calm down some overnight as well, becoming light and variable.

First Alert Weather | Lows Tonight (WNEM)

TOMORROW

We will remain dry throughout Monday but we certainly start out chilly in the 20s. Winds should remain light and variable as well as skies remain mostly cloudy.

First Alert Weather | Hour-By-Hour, Monday Afternoon (WNEM)

LOOKING AHEAD

Snow shower chances will become more numerous by Tuesday through Friday, given some low chances for low accumulations at times. Some lake effect snow seems possible off of Lake Huron Tuesday through Wednesday for some of our northern counties and even the Thumb has a chance for some of these lake effect showers. Additionally, more widespread snow, is looking more likely late Tuesday lingering into Wednesday. However, due to recent heat, our ground temperatures are still rather warm so any real accumulations will be harder to come by. Dry air and temperatures a few degrees above freezing will also limit the chance for snow to accumulate.

First Alert Weather | Hour-By-Hour: Tuesday Afternoon (WNEM)

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.