First Alert: Snow returns Tuesday, keeping an eye on Wednesday AM commute

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Our warm weather from early last week was nice, but changes arrived Friday and the cold air is here to stay for the foreseeable future.

Although we saw a bit of snow over the weekend, we are expecting a better chance at snow that arrives on Tuesday, and could start to accumulate in a more widespread fashion late Tuesday evening and early Wednesday. With the timing possibly impacting the Wednesday morning commutes, we are issuing a TV5 First Alert Weather Day for late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

This Evening & Overnight

We don’t have any worries of wet weather this evening, with just cloudy skies hanging over the area. Temperatures are primarily in the 30s this evening, with thankfully light winds limiting our wind chill.

Low temperatures tonight will be in the 20s. (WNEM)

Mostly cloudy skies are expected to hold through most of the overnight, but even so, lows are expected to fall into the 20s in most areas for overnight lows. Those temperatures will be joined by a light easterly wind.

The northern Thumb and some of our northeasterly counties north of the Saginaw Bay, will have a chance for a few snow and mixed showers as we get closer to the morning commute tomorrow.

Tuesday & Wednesday

Most areas will start the day dry tomorrow, except for the counties mentioned previously that may see scattered lake-effect during the early parts of the day.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in place for Alcona County, starting at 10 AM on Tuesday, continuing through 7 AM on Wednesday. In parts of Alcona County and close by, 3-5″ of snow could fall during the advisory window.

Highs on Tuesday should limit accumulation during the day, to minor amounts. (WNEM)

As the area of low pressure moves north, we should see snow start to pick up around late morning and early afternoon, and continue through the evening hours on Tuesday. With highs expected to be in the 30s, but at least above freezing on Tuesday, accumulations during the day are expected to be minor if any, and primarily limited to grassy and elevated surfaces.

Snow is expected to become more widespread through the day Tuesday. (WNEM)

However, as we head into Tuesday night and temperatures fall, accumulation potential is expected to go up. Ground temperatures may still play a factor, and areas right near the shoreline will still get some warming influence from Lake Huron. However, if snow comes down efficiently enough, we can overcome ground temperatures and with cold lows expected tonight, we’ll continue chipping away at the warm ground.

Snow is expected to be going much of Tuesday night. (WNEM)

The reason for the First Alert Day is the timing during the Wednesday AM commute, and even if many roads stay warm enough to avoid becoming slick in a widespread fashion, elevated roads like bridges, overpasses, entrance/exit ramps, etc. will have a better chance to become slick. It’s also the first widespread snow of the season, so we just want to highlight the need to be a bit more aware once again as we enter the season.

Snow becomes more scattered Wednesday morning. (WNEM)

Snow will continue through Wednesday, gradually becoming more scattered and then tapering off into Wednesday evening.

When all is said and done, 1-4″ of snowfall looks like the most common range for most areas. Those totals could be higher on an isolated basis, especially in the advisory areas listed earlier.

1-4" of snow seems most likely for most of the area. Keep in mind, melting could make it seem like less snow has fallen by the end. (WNEM)

It’s worth noting that compacting snow and if the ground remains warm underneath, the amount of snow you see may not represent what has actually fallen when the system moves out of the area.

Bottom line, this won’t be the worst snowfall that we see this upcoming season. But we thought it would be important to highlight that potential due to the timing early Wednesday, especially with deer being more active thanks to firearm season starting on Tuesday.

