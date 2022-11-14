Hunters, businesses prepare for deer firearm season

LINWOOD, Mich. (WNEM) - Deer Firearm hunting season starts Tuesday.

Outdoor and hunting stores are busy, selling permits, supplies, and warm clothing with the colder weather ahead.

In Linwood, some hunters are seeing a larger deer population than usual. Most are stopping in at Frank’s Great Outdoors to buy warmer clothes, as they prepare to head up north.

“They have pretty much everything we need,” said Trevor Weslock, a prospective hunter.

“Because of the cold weather that is coming. They’re looking for the camo, the warm camo, clothing, they’re looking for the boots. We had such warm weather in November, the demand lately has been all this camo clothing,” said Joe Raymer, the general manager of the store.

Raymer said deer are plentiful this year, likely contributing to a recent rise in car crashes involving deer. He hopes the opening of firearm season will help cut down on the accidents we see on the roads.

“We’ve had a great archery opener, and we had a good archery season as well, so we’re seeing a lot of activity. We’re hearing a lot of good things about the deer, lots of deer out there,” Raymer said.

Shoppers aren’t only looking for supplies for deer hunting, but also ice fishing as winter weather approaches.

With the new season, so do new traditions for many mid-Michigan families. Weslock’s young son hopes to join in this year.

“He wants to deer hunt. He wants to go out, always trying to find animals or watching animal shows and how to find them,” Weslock said.

