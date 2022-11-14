Lapeer Co. man wins $100K Powerball prize

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michael Raab, 60, kept a cool demeanor when he learned that he won a Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Raab won his prize from the Oct. 10 drawing, matching four white balls and the Powerball. He drew to win a $50,000 prize, but the Power Play doubled his winnings. His winning numbers were 03-06-11-17-22 PB:11.

His ticket was purchased at M&K Smoke Plus at 38381 Dodge Park Road in Sterling Heights.

“I play Powerball regularly and expect to win the jackpot someday,” Raab said. “When I saw I had won $100,000, I was excited but stayed calm because I want to save the celebration for the big one someday!”

Raab recently visited the lottery headquarters to claim his prize and he plans to save his winnings.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Nov. 8. The winning ticket was bought in California and won the world record $2.04 billion jackpot. The current jackpot stands at $59 million.

