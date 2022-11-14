Police identify victim in deadly Burton shooting

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - One person was killed, and another person was injured in a shooting in Burton outside of the Starlite Coney Island restaurant on Saturday.

Officers from the Burton Police Department responded to the restaurant about 9 p.m. for a call about shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Hurley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. He has since been identified as 38-year-old Jeffrey William Flick, of Genesee Township.

The suspect was taken to Hurley Medical Center by a personal vehicle with a gunshot wound to his hand, police said.

Witnesses told police the victim and suspect were involved in a verbal argument inside the restaurant. The two left the restaurant and continued their argument in the parking lot and exchanged gunfire, police said.

The suspect is in custody and will be lodged at the Genesee County Jail.

