Police identify victim in deadly Saginaw shooting

By Anna Kathman
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:48 AM EST
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police troopers are investigating a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man in Saginaw on Sunday.

Troopers responded to the scene at a home in the 900 block of N. Porter Street at 3 p.m.

Investigators said the victim, who has since been identified as Damian Martinez, was shot outside of a house. Martinez, of Saginaw, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital where he died.

State Police said a 15-year-old suspect was arrested after a search warrant was issued for his home. The suspect was lodged at the Saginaw County Juvenile Facility.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

