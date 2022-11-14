Police investigate deadly Saginaw shooting, juvenile suspect arrested

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police troopers are investigating a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man in Saginaw on Sunday.

Troopers responded to the scene at a home in the 900 block of N. Porter Street at 3 p.m.

Investigators said the victim was shot outside of a house. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital where he died.

State Police said a 15-year-old suspect was arrested after a search warrant was issued for his home. The suspect was lodged at the Saginaw County Juvenile Facility.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.