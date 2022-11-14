Shelter in place released at Oakland University

OAKLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The shelter in place has been released for Oakland University.

The university alerted the campus community Monday morning to stay indoors after two armed suspects were seen on campus.

The suspects are accused of stealing cars in Genesee County and then exchanging gunfire with a security guard while stealing the cars, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspects allegedly fled into Oakland County and then crashed, fleeing on foot.

The university delayed all campus activities and said students, faculty, and staff were advised not to report to campus.

Students who live on campus were encouraged to remain indoors.

About 9 a.m., the sheriff’s office said a witness said two individuals who matched the description of the suspects got into a vehicle and fled campus hours beforehand. The shelter in place was released.

If you have any information on this case, call police.

