Staying cold Monday & tracking snow chances this week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The weekend saw cold air beginning to settle in with highs in the 30s. There were scattered snow showers too, we even woke up to some light accumulations on Sunday morning! We’re dry today but tracking more snow chances for this workweek. The best snow chances this week land on Tuesday and Wednesday with a low pressure system passing by. Also, cold weather will be here to stay for this week as highs stay in the 30s.

Today

The morning bus stops and drive are in good shape with dry roadways, you’ll just want to leave a few extra minutes to warm up the car before heading out. Temperatures will be around 35 to 36 degrees by noon today, eventually heading towards 37 to 38 degrees for high temperatures this afternoon. The wind stays calm for today, so wind chills won’t be much of a factor, but the day will be cold overall! Dry weather is also expected today with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Monday will see highs around 37 to 38 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will be variably cloudy overnight and some snow chances start to pick back up. We’ve seen great alignment in our data on a lake-effect snow band to set up over Lake Huron that will start to move in from the east. During the overnight, this band should just graze northern Huron County near Port Hope, Port Austin, and Caseville, then Alcona, Iosco, and Ogemaw Counties should see those snow showers also moving in. The wind will take an easterly direction but still stay fairly light around 5 mph or less.

Monday night sees lows land around the middle 20s. (WNEM)

Tuesday & Tuesday Night

The lake-effect band mentioned above could lead to some localized slick spots in those locations on any untreated roads for the Tuesday morning drive. However, the rest of the area stays dry through most of Tuesday morning. The low pressure system passing near will be close enough to bring snow showers starting from the south around 11 AM to noon. This snow will be widespread during the afternoon bus stops and parts of the evening commute, but it remains to be seen how much of that snow will actually stick. At the very least, snow should be able to stick to any cars parked outdoors, grassy and elevated surfaces too, but roadways should mainly just be wet with above-freezing temperatures during the afternoon on Tuesday.

Snowfall should move in from the south around 11 AM to Noon Tuesday. (WNEM)

Once the sun goes down Tuesday evening and any snow showers continue (we’re expecting them to stay scattered into Tuesday night), then we could see some impacts affecting Wednesday morning. This would be as temperatures fall to around 31 or 32 degrees. Any roadway impacts will mostly be left to untreated surfaces and dirt roads.

Tuesday night should still see scattered snow showers lingering. (WNEM)

Totals by late Tuesday evening should generally check in around 1″ (mostly on non-pavement surfaces), but that snow band from Lake Huron Monday night could lead to isolated totals north of the Saginaw Bay and in the northern Thumb around 2″. Any banding farther south could lead to isolated totals near 2″ also around our southern row of counties.

Most of these accumulations will be on grassy/elevated surfaces and untreated/dirt roads. Locally higher totals are possible north of the Saginaw Bay. (WNEM)

