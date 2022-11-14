Teen killed in drive-by shooting, police say

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 14-year-old boy died in a local hospital after being shot by a suspect driving past his home, according to detectives with the Flint Major Case Unit.

The shooting was reported about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 in the 2900 block of Branch Road in Flint.

A preliminary investigation revealed a suspect drove by the home and shot the teen while he was inside the house, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

No suspects are currently in custody.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Flint Major Case Unit Det. Trooper Justin Clarke at 810-252-0012.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL, P3TIPS mobile app, or CrimeStoppersofFlint.com.

