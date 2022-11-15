$10M grant to support Berston Field House renovations

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Berston Field House, a nearly 100-year-old community center on the north side of Flint, has received a $10 million grant from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation to help with construction and renovations.

The grant is to help fund the creation of a state-of-the-art community center, large enough to serve more residents and host festivals and events.

The project will bring a new gym, large community room, commercial kitchen, additional classrooms, updated offices for staff, and a fitness center that features a dance studio, walking track, and boxing room. The plans also include a combined soccer, football, and lacrosse field, as well as a baseball field.

The entire project is projected to cost $26.4 million.

“Berston has been a community gem since 1923,” said Ridgway Wright, president and CEO of the Mott Foundation. “It’s exciting to think about how this project will help create the kind of space that staff, volunteers, and residents deserve as they launch into their second century.”

Berston is a meeting space that serves everyone through a variety of opportunities, sports, club, programs, and events.

“There is no other place quite like Berston Field House. Deeply embedded in the community for generations, it continues as a beloved point of pride and hope — with an even greater future ahead,” said Bryant “BB” Nolden, executive director of the Friends of Berston. “This grant helps bring our vision to life and serve even more Flint kids, families and residents. We can’t wait to get the work started.”

