Do not eat health advisory in place for Clark’s Marsh

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) want to remind hunters that deer taken within three miles of Clark’s Marsh in Oscoda Township, within Iosco County, should not be eaten.

The health advisory comes from evidence that deer living within three miles of the marsh were likely to have various per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), including PFOS (perfluoro octane sulfuric acid) in their liver and muscle tissue.

The finding is included in the 2021 report PFAS levels in Michigan deer from the Oscoda area, Iosco County.

“These guidelines are intended to protect the health of Michiganders,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. “PFAS are associated with several negative health effects, such as reduced fertility, liver damage, high cholesterol and development of certain types of cancer, specifically kidney and testicular cancers.”

Additionally, there is a do not eat advisory for all fish, aquatic and semi-aquatic mammals (including muskrats), amphibians (including frogs), mollusks (including snails), reptiles (including turtles), and arthropods (including crayfish).

There have been three separate do not eat health advisories for Clark’s Marsh in the past.

· A do not eat fish advisory in 2012.

· A do not eat deer advisory in 2018 and updated in 2019 and again in 2021. The 2021 update shrank the five-mile advisory area to a three-mile advisory area.

· A do not eat resident aquatic and semi-aquatic wildlife advisory in 2019.

You can find a map of the Do Not Eat deer advisory area online.

The MDHHS also recommends people do not eat organs from any fish, deer, or other wild game in the state because many chemicals, including PFAS, can accumulate in the organs of wildlife.

For more information about PFAS, visit Michigan.gov/PFASResponse.

For more information about fish and wild game consumption, visit Michigan.gov/EatSafeFish

