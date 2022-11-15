First Alert: Snowfall could make a slick commute Wednesday morning

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The TV5 First Alert Weather Team has been tracking a low pressure system expected to bring the first widespread snowfall of the season to Mid-Michigan Tuesday and Wednesday. Snow accumulations, but more specifically, the timing of snowfall coinciding with Wednesday morning’s commute, is the reason for the issuance of a First Alert Weather Day. This won’t be the largest snowfall we see this season, but with it also being the first notably accumulating snow of the season, we want to highlight this event.

Today

The morning drive and bus stops today are still in good shape. Clouds are moving in but conditions are dry, it’s just a cold start to the day in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Highs today will reach to around 37 degrees for many locations south, closer to freezing up north, but wind chills stay in the 20s all day as a result of the east northeast wind from 5 to 15 mph.

Lake-effect snow is moving west off of Lake Huron north of the Saginaw Bay. This is affecting Alcona, Iosco, and Ogemaw Counties this morning. This will provide some locally higher snowfall totals and sporadic reductions in visibilities this morning. On the flip side, any snow that sticks will help our hunters this morning! We’re expecting the more widespread snow to pick up from the south around noon today, then persisting through the afternoon. Initial melting will help keep the afternoon bus stops and evening drive just wet, but larger roadway impacts will begin to be felt during the late-evening and overnight hours.

Tuesday afternoon should see widespread snow, but much of it will melt on contact with the pavement initially. (WNEM)

Tonight

Lows tonight will settle to around 30 to 32 degrees, so this will give the snow a better tendency to stick. It’s still expected to be quite widespread through the overnight hours, so our accumulations will begin to pick up even more. The wind will be from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph, this direction should still provide some enhancement to totals near the Saginaw Bay and in the northern Thumb.

Tuesday night's snow should remain widespread across the area. (WNEM)

Wednesday

When combining more snowfall overnight and the increased accumulation potential, this is where roadway impacts will likely be felt in the morning. Any treated surfaces will fare just fine, but overpasses, bridges, untreated roads, and especially dirt roads should see slick conditions. You may want to consider planning ahead to take a little bit of extra time to get to work or school Wednesday morning. Snow showers should still persist during the morning drive, especially folks who are downwind from the Saginaw Bay with the north northeast wind in the morning.

Snow showers should still be moving through during the morning drive Wednesday. (WNEM)

By the Wednesday morning commute, there should already be around 1″ to 3″ of snow on the ground for many locations, possibly around 2″ to 4″ north of the Saginaw Bay closer to were the lake-effect snow initially was, along with the Winter Weather Advisory for Alcona County. By Wednesday evening with more scattered snow showers and any additional lake-enhancement, totals could check in at 2″ to 4″ near the Tri-Cities and across portions of the Thumb. The immediate shoreline will likely miss out on the majority of any snowfall due to the warmer influence from Lake Huron.

By Wednesday evening, area-wide totals will land between 1" and 4", with locally higher totals north of the Saginaw Bay. (WNEM)

More scattered snow chances take the area through the rest of the week, along with even colder temperatures. Take a look in your full First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

