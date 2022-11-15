Flint’s historic Dryden Building for sale
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint’s downtown historic Dryden Building is for sale.
The five-story building encompasses just over 41,000 square feet and has stood at South Saginaw and South Fayette since 1902, beginning as the headquarters for the Durant-Dort Carriage Co., the predecessor of General Motors.
It also was home to one of the nation’s first JC Penney stores.
The building underwent a major renovation in 2015 and is on the market with an asking price of $3.95 million.
Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.