Genesee Co. woman wins $100K playing Michigan Lottery

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County woman won $100,000 playing a Michigan Lottery game.

Alysha Flaig, 35, won the prize on the Big Spin Show. The Burton woman was selected to participate in the show after entering codes from non-winning tickets online.

“When The Big Spin first came out in 2019, my husband and I entered lots of non-winning tickets,” Flaig said. “This time around, we entered one non-winning ticket and won 50 entries. When I got the call from the Lottery informing me that I was one of the winners, I couldn’t believe it! I now know that sometimes it truly only takes one to win.”

She said she plans to pay off student loans with her winnings.

